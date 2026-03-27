T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 194,080 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the February 26th total of 111,007 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,141,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,253,000 after buying an additional 379,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,389,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,058,000 after acquiring an additional 777,580 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,514,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,112,000 after acquiring an additional 87,489 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 399,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 399,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares during the period.

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T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 66,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,687. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

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