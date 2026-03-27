Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,066 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the February 26th total of 39,536 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.35. Daiwa House Industry has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $38.72.

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Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. is a major Japanese construction and real estate development company headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Founded in 1955, the company is best known as one of Japan’s largest homebuilders and a comprehensive provider of real estate solutions. Its core activities span the planning, design, construction and sale of detached houses, condominiums and rental housing, leveraging prefabrication and standardized building techniques to serve residential markets across Japan.

Beyond residential construction, Daiwa House operates broadly across commercial and industrial segments.

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