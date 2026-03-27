Head-To-Head Analysis: Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) versus Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biodesix and Tauriga Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $88.50 million 1.58 -$35.26 million ($4.85) -2.93 Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Tauriga Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biodesix.

This table compares Biodesix and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -39.85% -1,760.83% -40.28% Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biodesix and Tauriga Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 1 0 5 0 2.67 Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Biodesix currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 128.71%. Given Biodesix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Biodesix shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Biodesix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biodesix beats Tauriga Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also provides GeneStrat ddPCR and NGS, and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. and as changed to Biodesix, Inc. in 2006. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Tauriga Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.