American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Short Interest Down 43.2% in March

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,839 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the February 26th total of 27,898 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

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American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6%

QGRO stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.69. 101,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,982. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $80.25 and a one year high of $117.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.94.

About American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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