Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Shares Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €10.77 and last traded at €10.69. 373,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.28.

Südzucker Trading Up 4.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.46, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Südzucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar. The Special Products segment produces functional ingredients, including dietary fibers, sugar substitutes, sugar, rice starches, barley/rice flours, texturized wheat protein, and vegetable texturates for food, animal feed, non-food, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.