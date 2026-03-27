Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €45.50 and last traded at €44.98. Approximately 2,220,505 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €44.82.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.22.

About Deutsche Post

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Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions.

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