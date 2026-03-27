Contrasting Banco Santander (SAN) & Its Rivals

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “BANKS – FOREIGN” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Banco Santander to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Banco Santander pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 38.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Banco Santander has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $66.36 billion $15.95 billion 10.68 Banco Santander Competitors $74.97 billion $7.19 billion 11.11

This table compares Banco Santander and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banco Santander’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Banco Santander. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 18.85% 12.14% 0.73% Banco Santander Competitors 18.17% 13.25% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Banco Santander and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 1 3 5 1 2.60 Banco Santander Competitors 1347 4432 4751 229 2.36

As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies have a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Banco Santander’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Santander beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, S.A. provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services. The company also provides asset management and private banking services; and insurance products. In addition, it offers corporate and investment banking services; and digital payment solutions. Further, it offers online banking and financial services to retail, business, institutional, corporate, private banking and university customers and clients. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano SA and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in February 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.