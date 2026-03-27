Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €19.20 and last traded at €18.92. 165,649 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 151,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.56.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

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Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

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