Contrasting Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) & AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and Zentek”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirSculpt Technologies $180.35 million 1.13 -$8.25 million ($0.30) -10.83 Zentek $630,000.00 95.59 -$7.22 million ($0.05) -11.17

Volatility and Risk

Zentek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AirSculpt Technologies. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AirSculpt Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AirSculpt Technologies has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AirSculpt Technologies and Zentek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirSculpt Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50 Zentek 1 0 0 0 1.00

AirSculpt Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.62%. Given AirSculpt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AirSculpt Technologies is more favorable than Zentek.

Profitability

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirSculpt Technologies -11.41% -14.30% -5.92% Zentek -875.49% -60.84% -45.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AirSculpt Technologies beats Zentek on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirSculpt Technologies

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AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure. It also provides AirSculpt+, a procedure that permanently removes fat and tightens the skin with unparalleled precision and finesse; and AirSculpt Smooth, an advanced cellulite removal tool. In addition, it provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas, such as the stomach, back, and buttocks; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient’s own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. The company’s body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. It operates various centers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Zentek

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Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds. It is also developing graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. In addition, the company owns 100% interest in the Albany graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

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