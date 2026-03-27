RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,400 and last traded at GBX 2,445. 70,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 128,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,470.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RHI Magnesita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,483.75.

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RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,809.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,501.55.

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RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with over 20,000 employees in 65 main production sites (including raw material sites), 12 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

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