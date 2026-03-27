WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.31 and last traded at $50.32. 6,241,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,764,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36.

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Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 239.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 387,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 273,236 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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