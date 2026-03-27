WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2026

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFRGet Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.31 and last traded at $50.32. 6,241,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,764,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 239.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 387,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 273,236 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.