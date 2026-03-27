Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.82 and last traded at $57.87. Approximately 5,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 40,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $241.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2,889.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 297,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after buying an additional 287,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 493.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 154,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 60,881 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter worth $1,114,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States leisure and entertainment companies.

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