Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,609 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the February 26th total of 9,454 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,191 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFAA. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 87,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,628,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 342,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the period.

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Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFAA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 50,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $307.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3996 per share. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (EFAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the MSCI EAFE Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection EFAA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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