First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Short Interest Up 89.0% in March

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 465,502 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the February 26th total of 246,253 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,704,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of FCG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.36. 1,708,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $32.67.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas. The Index is constructed by establishing the universe of stocks listed in the United States of companies involved in the natural gas exploration and production industries and then eliminates stocks whose natural gas-proven reserves do not meet certain requirements.

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