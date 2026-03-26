Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 428,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,288. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $192.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vincent Vultaggio sold 29,951 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $72,780.93. Following the transaction, the insider owned 156,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,972.97. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Walters acquired 6,459,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $7,751,967.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 13,509,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,967.60. This trade represents a 91.63% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $113,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,904,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for oncology. Leveraging a proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform, the company designs selective inhibitors aimed at critical cancer targets. Zentalis’ research and development efforts center on delivering differentiated therapies that address unmet medical needs in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead product candidate, ZN-c3, is an orally administered inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 interaction, currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials for advanced solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

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