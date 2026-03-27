Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Trading Down 14.9% – Should You Sell?

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.98. 550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Thai Union Group Public Stock Up 18.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

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About Thai Union Group Public

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Thai Union Group Public Company Limited is a Thailand‐based global seafood company specializing in the production and distribution of branded and private‐label seafood products. The company’s core business centers on the sourcing, processing and marketing of tuna, shrimp, salmon, sardines and other value‐added seafood items. Its integrated supply chain includes fishing, aquaculture, processing facilities and logistics, allowing Thai Union to serve retail, foodservice and industrial customers around the world.

Among its best‐known brands are Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Sealord and Mareblu, which cover canned and pouch seafood, frozen and chilled fillets, ready‐to‐eat meals, and specialty products.

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