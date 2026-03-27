ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,235 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the February 26th total of 4,002 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,535 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Stock Down 3.8%
UPV traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053. ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has a 12-month low of $51.37 and a 12-month high of $104.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96.
ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe
ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Company Profile
ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe. The Index is divided into large and mid-cap segments, and targets approximately 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization of the region.
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