ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,235 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the February 26th total of 4,002 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,535 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Stock Down 3.8%

UPV traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053. ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has a 12-month low of $51.37 and a 12-month high of $104.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96.

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ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe ( NYSEARCA:UPV Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.72% of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe. The Index is divided into large and mid-cap segments, and targets approximately 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization of the region.

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