Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 334.50 and last traded at GBX 332. 279,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,089,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATG shares. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 730 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 690 to GBX 695 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 415 to GBX 315 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auction Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 549.

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Auction Technology Group Stock Up 6.3%

About Auction Technology Group

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 312.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 306.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £417.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.66.

(Get Free Report)

Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

The Group powers eight online marketplaces and listing sites using its proprietary auction platform technology, hosting in excess of 70,000 live and timed auctions each year. ATG has been supporting the auction industry since 1971 and the Group has offices in the UK, US and Germany.

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