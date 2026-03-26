Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC) Posts Earnings Results

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Stock Performance

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,128. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OACC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 225,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 143,749 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 223,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 124,315 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,848,000.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ: OACC) is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed to pursue merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combinations with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. Incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company, OACC is sponsored by Oaktree Capital Management, a global alternative investment firm with a longstanding track record in credit strategies and private equity.

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