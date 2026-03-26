WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 209.1% increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

DGRW traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,892. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.97.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8,274.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,326 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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