First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0893 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 11,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,221. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

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The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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