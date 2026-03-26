First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 142.0% increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of AIRR stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.02. 824,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.94. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $123.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.

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The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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