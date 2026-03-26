First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 142.0% increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 4.0%
Shares of AIRR stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.02. 824,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.94. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $123.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
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