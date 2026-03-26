First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.5%

FID traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.52. 7,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,860. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65.

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The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth. FID was launched on Aug 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

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