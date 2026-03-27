Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) vs. China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Critical Contrast

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Merchants Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grupo Financiero Galicia 2 2 3 1 2.38

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus price target of $65.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.09%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Dividends

Profitability

China Merchants Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. China Merchants Bank pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 32.06% 12.04% 1.19% Grupo Financiero Galicia 7.13% 18.96% 3.47%

Volatility & Risk

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $69.20 billion 2.27 $20.64 billion $3.94 7.90 Grupo Financiero Galicia $10.79 billion 0.61 $1.79 billion $1.98 22.49

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia. China Merchants Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Financiero Galicia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia beats China Merchants Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Merchants Bank

(Get Free Report)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services. In addition, the company offers financing products; consumer finance and digital banking services; electronic check; global custody services; Fima funds; financial and stock market services to individuals, companies, and financial institutions; foreign trade services; and capital market and investment banking products that include debt securities, short-term securities, and financial trusts. Further, it provides robbery, personal accident, life collective, home, life, integral, pet, surety, and technical insurance products. Additionally, the company offers private banking services to high net worth individuals; and operates digital investment platform. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.