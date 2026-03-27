Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 29,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 36,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2282.

Nel ASA Trading Down 6.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

About Nel ASA

(Get Free Report)

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) is a Norwegian company specializing in hydrogen production and distribution solutions. The company develops and manufactures water electrolysers and hydrogen fueling stations designed to enable a scalable hydrogen infrastructure for industrial, energy and mobility applications. With a focus on green hydrogen, Nel ASA supports the transition to cleaner energy by providing technology that produces hydrogen through electrolysis powered by renewable electricity.

Nel’s product portfolio includes both alkaline and proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers, catering to a variety of capacity and purity requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.