iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.99 and last traded at $49.29. 2,444,364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,114,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 801,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,446,000 after purchasing an additional 46,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 517,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,120,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 106,602 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 233,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

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