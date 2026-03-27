JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,054 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the February 26th total of 68,506 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF Price Performance

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,862. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 3.25% of JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF Company Profile

The JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (TOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks while employing a methodology that seeks to align stock selection and weighting with Jewish value pillars. TOV was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by JLens.

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