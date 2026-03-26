TruFin (LON:TRU) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

TruFin plc (LON:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 and last traded at GBX 123. 158,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 311,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50.

TruFin Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of £116.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8,670.00 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

About TruFin

(Get Free Report)

TruFin plc provides niche lending, early payment services, and video game publishing in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Short Term Finance, Payment Services, Publishing, and Other. The company also engages in provision of distribution finance products, and invoice discounting; early payment programme, payment control, and market insight services; publishing of video games; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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