Short Interest in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Expands By 303.4%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 149,702 shares, a growth of 303.4% from the February 26th total of 37,106 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,416 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

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MiNK Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of INKT traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,220. The company has a market cap of $45.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell‐to‐cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK’s preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor‐associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

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