Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.28 and last traded at $53.13. Approximately 1,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.
Point Bridge America First ETF Trading Down 0.3%
The stock has a market cap of $33.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91.
Point Bridge America First ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.826 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 159.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Point Bridge America First ETF
About Point Bridge America First ETF
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
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