First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Declares Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMHI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.30. 96,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $48.73.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.