First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMHI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.30. 96,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $48.73.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.