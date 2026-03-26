Short Interest in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Grows By 219.8%

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,252 shares, an increase of 219.8% from the February 26th total of 2,893 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,508. The stock has a market cap of $269.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund. JSML was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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