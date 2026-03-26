Short Interest in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Grows By 219.8%

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMLGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,252 shares, an increase of 219.8% from the February 26th total of 2,893 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,508. The stock has a market cap of $269.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund. JSML was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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