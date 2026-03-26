Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Stock Price Down 14.4% – Here’s What Happened

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.1850.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fletcher Building to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Fletcher Building Stock Performance

About Fletcher Building

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

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Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) is a leading integrated building materials and construction company headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through a diversified portfolio that spans manufacturing, distribution, construction and infrastructure services, serving residential, commercial and industrial markets across Australasia and the Pacific Islands.

In its building products division, Fletcher Building produces gypsum plasterboard, fibre cement, roofing, insulation and aluminium joinery under well-known brands such as Laminex and Firth.

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