Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 1,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

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Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

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Slate Grocery REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and operating grocery-anchored retail properties across the United States. The company focuses on net lease investments in everyday necessity properties, primarily grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential retailers that benefit from stable consumer demand and predictable cash flows.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant and small multi-tenant sites that are typically leased to investment-grade operators.

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