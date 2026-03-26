First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.75. 1,296,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,411. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29.

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The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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