SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,950 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the February 26th total of 19,159 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $52.65. 97,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,341,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,350,000 after purchasing an additional 409,450 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,940,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 41,314 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

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