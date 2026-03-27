AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) Short Interest Update

AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,632 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the February 26th total of 4,338 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its holdings in AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF by 655.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 33,961 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teucrium Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,744,000.

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AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4%

PFLD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $19.40. 82,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

(Get Free Report)

The AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted U.S. index of short-term preferred and hybrid securities that are multifactor-selected. PFLD was launched on Nov 19, 2019 and is managed by AAM.

Further Reading

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