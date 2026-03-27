W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $3.11. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $3.0050, with a volume of 6,390,081 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTI

W&T Offshore Trading Up 9.2%

The stock has a market cap of $487.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.36 million. On average, analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is currently -3.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 20.4% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company acquires, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas reserves, operating a portfolio of producing properties that encompasses both shallow-water and deepwater assets. W&T Offshore leverages its technical expertise and asset management capabilities to optimize field development and production efficiency across its portfolio.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, W&T Offshore has built a track record of disciplined growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted exploration activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.