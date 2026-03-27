Brera (NASDAQ:SLMT) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.8350 and last traded at $0.8516. Approximately 329,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 995,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8825.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brera in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Brera Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brera’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 9th.

Institutional Trading of Brera

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLMT. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,998,000. Electric Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brera during the fourth quarter valued at $12,155,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brera during the fourth quarter valued at $10,389,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Brera in the fourth quarter worth $5,293,000. Finally, Arrington Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brera in the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brera Company Profile

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Brera Holdings PLC is an Irish holding company focused on expanding social impact football by developing a global portfolio of emerging football clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football and related consulting services. We seek to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that we acquired in July 2022. Brera FC is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000.

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