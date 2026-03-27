Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CF Industries (CF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CF Industries (NYSE: CF):

3/26/2026 – CF Industries had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – CF Industries had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $86.00 to $103.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – CF Industries had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – CF Industries had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from $95.00.

3/17/2026 – CF Industries had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – CF Industries was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

3/3/2026 – CF Industries had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – CF Industries had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – CF Industries had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – CF Industries had its price target raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – CF Industries had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – CF Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – CF Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – CF Industries had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – CF Industries had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – CF Industries had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – CF Industries was given a new $95.00 price target by Mizuho.

2/10/2026 – CF Industries was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/4/2026 – CF Industries was given a new $72.00 price target by Rothschild & Co Redburn.

2/4/2026 – CF Industries was downgraded by Rothschild & Co Redburn from “hold” to “strong sell”.

2/4/2026 – CF Industries had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Rothschild & Co Redburn. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

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Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $438,704.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,293.68. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $427,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,256.50. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 82,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,298 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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