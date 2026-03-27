Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.1450. Approximately 1,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Rumble Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.

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Rumble Company Profile

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Rumble is a video technology company that operates a global online video platform designed to empower content creators and offer an alternative to traditional streaming services. The platform enables users to upload, host, distribute and monetize video content across a range of categories, including news, sports, politics, lifestyle and entertainment. Through an ad‐revenue sharing model and licensing agreements, Rumble provides creators with tools to generate income from their original work while retaining rights to their content.

In addition to its core video hosting service, Rumble offers enterprise‐grade solutions such as Rumble Cloud, a white-label video-streaming service for media companies and organizations seeking to deploy branded video platforms.

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