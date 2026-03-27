Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KLA (KLAC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) recently:

3/16/2026 – KLA was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/16/2026 – KLA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2026 – KLA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wolfe Research. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2026 – KLA had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp.

3/13/2026 – KLA was given a new $1,835.00 price target by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – KLA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/13/2026 – KLA had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – KLA was upgraded by Dbs Bank from “hold” to “moderate buy”.

2/25/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,751.00 to $1,809.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by Argus from $1,400.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $1,450.00 to $1,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,751.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $1,750.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $1,450.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,750.00 to $1,850.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,600.00 to $1,900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA was given a new $1,575.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $1,595.00 to $1,700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA was given a new $1,630.00 price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by New Street Research from $1,315.00 to $1,460.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from $1,760.00 to $1,770.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by Evercore Inc from $1,350.00 to $1,700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

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KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

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