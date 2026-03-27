Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF) Short Interest Update

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,220 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the February 26th total of 48,106 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,814 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,803,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 159,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

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Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

AVSF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $46.54. 82,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,875. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th.

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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