National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$166.36 and traded as high as C$180.74. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$179.48, with a volume of 1,274,429 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$189.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$177.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$190.27.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$176.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$166.46.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.