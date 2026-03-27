YieldMax HOOD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HOOY) Short Interest Update

YieldMax HOOD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 313,654 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the February 26th total of 625,298 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

YieldMax HOOD Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HOOY traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.16. 34,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,893. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. YieldMax HOOD Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax HOOD Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax HOOD Option Income Strategy ETF stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in YieldMax HOOD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HOOY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp owned 0.10% of YieldMax HOOD Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

YieldMax HOOD Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax HOOD Option Income Strategy ETF (HOOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Robinhood stock (HOOD) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. HOOY was launched on May 7, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

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