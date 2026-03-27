UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Should You Buy?

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 30,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 101,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of UTime in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, UTime presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get UTime alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTime

UTime Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.59.

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

About UTime

(Get Free Report)

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.