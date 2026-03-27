Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) Short Interest Down 63.3% in March

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,334 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the February 26th total of 3,638 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of FLGR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.04.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,022,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 200,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Germany RIC Capped index. The fund offers market cap-based exposure to large- and mid-cap German equities. FLGR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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