Dynamix Corp III (NASDAQ:DNMX) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Dynamix Corp III (NASDAQ:DNMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 15,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 49,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Dynamix Corp III Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

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Dynamix Corp III (NASDAQ:DNMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Dynamix Corp III

Dynamix Corp III Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Dynamix Corp III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynamix Corp III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,192,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynamix Corp III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dynamix Corp III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynamix Corp III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000.

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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