Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$85.62 and traded as high as C$103.28. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$102.65, with a volume of 125,255 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$106.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Ventum Financial increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.04.

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Exchange Income Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.89.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$929.55 million during the quarter. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

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