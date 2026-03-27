Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 644 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the February 26th total of 1,315 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 103.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KOKU traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.05. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999. Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.14. The company has a market cap of $677.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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